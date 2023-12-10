8 burnt alive in a car accident in Bareilly

In a tragic incident, 8 people travelling in a SUV were burnt alive when their vehicle met with an accident on Nainital Highway on late Saturday night.

According to police here on Sunday , the SUV was going from Bareilly towards Baheri, when it jumped the divider after a tire burst and rammed into a dumper coming from the other side under Bhojipura police station area.

After the collision both the SUV and the Dumper turved into a ball of fire in which all the 8 occupants of the car died.

The SUV was returning from a wedding in Bareilly when the accident occurred at around 2345 hrs. The ill fated SUV was carrying family members of one Fukran of Baheri.

Only 3 deceased who were identified till now who were identified as Furkan, Asif and Arif. Asif’s marriage took place only eight days ago.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the accident.