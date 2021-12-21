More than 8.77 lakh electric vehicles plying on Indian road

India has more than 8.77 lakh electric vehicles plying on the road, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said here on Tuesday.

Under Phase-II of the FAME-India Scheme, the government has given incentives to the buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles, the Minister said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Besides the FAME-II scheme, India has also notified Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for the promotion of manufacturing of Electric Vehicles.

Centre approved PLI scheme for setting up manufacturing facilities for Advance Chemistry Cell, Battery Storage in India with a total manufacturing capacity of 50 GigaWatt Hour (GWH) with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore for five years.

In another PLI scheme for Automobile and auto Components, the government has covered the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components. It has kept budgetary support of Rs 25,938 crore under this scheme for the coming five years, the Minister informed the House.