78 Naval personnel involved in relief ops in landslide-hit Wayanad district

Kerala govt to construct township to rehabilitate landslide victims of Wayanad: CM Vijayan
The CM said that donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) could be made online.
Additional personnel, stores, resources and essential supplies were mobilised from INS Zamorin to augment the relief efforts and support the local community impacted by the disaster.
The Ministry of Defence on Saturday said 78 Naval personnel at present are involved in the ongoing rescue and relief operations at landslide-affected areas of Kerala’s Wayanad district, amidst inclement weather and difficult terrain.
“The teams have been deployed into multiple locations of Chooralmala and Mundakkai area and are working hand in hand with the disaster relief forces and local administration,” the Ministry said.
One of the teams was deployed at the river base for maintaining continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people while the other teams have been deployed for search of survivors, clearing of debris and recovery of bodies.
A team of three officers and 30 sailors augmented the efforts of the Indian Army in assembling and constructing the crucial Bailey Bridge over the river connecting the regions of Chooralmala and Mundakkai which were isolated by the landslides on August 1.
On Friday, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of INS Garuda operating from Calicut undertook aerial recce of the affected areas for survivors and locating bodies.
“The helicopter airlifted 12 state police personnel along with rescue equipment to the disaster area, which were inaccessible by road,” the Ministry said.
The sortie was conducted over the hilly terrain in low visibility and challenging weather conditions.
“The Indian Navy is working closely in coordination with the local administration to ensure quick evacuation of stranded people, provision of basic amenities and medical aid,” the Ministry added.
