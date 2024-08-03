78 Naval personnel involved in relief ops in landslide-hit Wayanad district

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday said 78 Naval personnel at present are involved in the ongoing rescue and relief operations at landslide-affected areas of Kerala’s Wayanad district, amidst inclement weather and difficult terrain.

Additional personnel, stores, resources and essential supplies were mobilised from INS Zamorin to augment the relief efforts and support the local community impacted by the disaster.

“The teams have been deployed into multiple locations of Chooralmala and Mundakkai area and are working hand in hand with the disaster relief forces and local administration,” the Ministry said.

One of the teams was deployed at the river base for maintaining continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people while the other teams have been deployed for search of survivors, clearing of debris and recovery of bodies.