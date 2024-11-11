77th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam to be held on Nov 16-18 in Samalkha

The 77th Annual Nirankari Sant Samagam will be held from November 16 to 18 at the Sant Nirankari Spiritual Centre, Samalkha, Haryana, under the guidance of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj and Nirankari Rajpita Ramit Ji.

The preparations for this grand event are in the final stages.

“As every year, this year’s divine Sant Samagam will present a beautiful confluence of knowledge, love, and devotion for all the saints,” an official from the Sant Nirankari Mission said here on Monday.

“Devotees around the world eagerly anticipate this festival of devotion each year, which showcases a splendid blend of diverse cultures and traditions, portraying a vivid picture of unity in diversity and a spirit of universal brotherhood. In this unique gathering of divinity, millions of devotees will participate, receiving the divine darshan of Satguru and benefitting from invaluable discourses,” the official said.

The preparations for this sacred event are being carried out with full dedication and vigilance by the devoted followers.

The Samagam venue is adorned beautifully with large pandals, providing ample seating for all devotees. Numerous LED screens are being installed across the entire Samagam premises to ensure that thousands of devotees can clearly view each programme on stage.