EC to organise Election Management Bodies’ meet

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that it would organise a two-day international conference titled “Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Takeaway for Election Management Bodies (EMBs)”, starting from January 23.

“The conference is scheduled following an extraordinarily eventful year, when more than 70 countries with nearly half the world population went for polls. It aims to reflect on key areas of contemporary election management and a prospective view of elections while drawing key learnings,” the poll panel said.

Advertisement

The EC said the conference aims to reflect on key areas of contemporary election management and a prospective view of elections while drawing key learnings.

Advertisement

At the conference, countries from across the world, especially aspiring EMBs, are expected to get a full account of India’s Lok Sabha elections 2024, the largest election of the world by far, which also is a veritable learning space for all election managers, it said.

Nearly 30 representatives from the EMBs of 13 countries including Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, Russian Federation, Tunisia and Nepal will participate in the conference. Ambassadors/High Commissioners based in Delhi will also participate in it.

The first session on “Election Year 2024 – Major Learnings” will be co-chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia.It will feature presentations from election authorities of India, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

The concluding session will include observations from Abdool Rahman Mohammad Irfan, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius and Anthony Nathan Banbury, CEO of IFES. This will be followed by discussions and finalisation of the recommendations outlining the commitment and actionable steps for Election Management Bodies worldwide, for better synergy and strengthening of elections and electoral democracies.