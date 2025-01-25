76th RD to showcase India’s unity,military prowess; Indonesia’s President Subianto chief guest

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path here on Sunday. Marking 75 years since the enactment of India’s Constitution, this year’s celebrations bear the theme of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (People’s Participation). Mr. Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, will be the chief guest for the occasion.

In line with the Government’s push for greater public involvement in national events, around 10,000 special guests will be present at the parade. These guests, who represent various fields and have been influential in shaping a ‘Swarnim Bharat’ (Golden India), include those who have excelled in their fields and made significant contributions through government schemes.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 AM and will last for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will pay homage to the nation’s fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following this, the PM and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade.

The arrival of President Murmu and President Subianto will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. They will travel in the ‘Traditional Buggy,’ a ceremonial practice that was revived in 2024 after a 40-year gap. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a spectacular 21-gun salute using the 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous artillery system.

The parade will be accompanied by 300 cultural artists performing the iconic ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ using a unique blend of musical instruments from across India. This diverse ensemble includes instruments like the Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Dhol, Chenda, and Thavil among a few others. Flower petals will be showered by Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will officially commence with the President taking the salute, and will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, will serve as the Parade Second-in-Command.