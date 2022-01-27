73rd Republic Day celebrated at Board Secretariat, BBMB

The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated with great fanfare in the premises of BBMB Board Secretariat, Chandigarh on 26th January, 2022 following the guidelines issued by the Government on COVID pandemic.

The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by the Chief Guest Sh. Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman BBMB at Board Secretariat. On this auspicious occasion’ subsequent to performance of a couple of patriotic poems by the staff, He along with Sh. H. S. Chugh Member-Power and Sh. J. S. Kahlon FA&CAO also released BBMB Hindi magazine ‘Jeevandhara’.

Sh. Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman BBMB addressed and congratulated all the staff of various project stations connected through virtual medium and apprised of the significant targets achieved in the last year as well as the important works that are being executed and planned to be completed in future. He further applauded the efforts by the officers/officials for the ongoing public welfare works like Vaccination Camps, Blood Donation Camps etc. organized by BBMB during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shri Harminder Singh Chugh, Member-Power delivered ‘Vote of Thanks’ to all and also admired the efforts of Er. B.S.Sinhmar, Director/HRD & Er. Rahul Kansal, Dy.Secretary/Public Relation & Official Language & their team for conducting this event in an innovative manner i.e. through virtual medium & for the publication of Hindi Magazine.

On this occasion Er. Rakesh Sharma-Special Secretary, Er.B.S.Sabherwal CE-SO, Er. Vipin Gupta CE-TS, Er.H.S.Manocha Director Security, Er. Satish Singla Director-NHP, Er. Saurabh Dy.CVO & other officers were also present.