Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Republic Day amid looming drone attack threat

Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital ahead of celebrations of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday amid security agencies warning police about the danger of drone attacks in the national capital.

Police have installed anti-drone systems in view of the threat and have started searching for suspicious people. According to the sources, security agencies have warned the police about the danger of drone attacks in the national capital. Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has also briefed about the security in the capital.

The intelligence department has asked the police to keep an eye on drone sellers, sources added.

The police have said that it is adhering to SOPs regarding drones issued by the Centre, according to which the national capital is divided into three zones. The first zone is the green zone, which is on the outskirts of Delhi. The second is Yellow, in which drones can be flown with some restrictions.

There is a complete ban on drones in the Red zone. However, keeping Republic Day and other such important occasions in mind, there is a complete ban on flying drones in Delhi during such occasions.

According to Police, the danger of terror attacks in Delhi becomes more on special occasions, even though the national capital is generally viewed as a target by terrorists. Recently, a bomb was found at the gate of Ghazipur Phool Mandi, in which Pakistan connections are being seen.

Now the police have got input that some suspicious people have left for Delhi by road from Jammu. Police have started searching for such people. Intelligence agencies have given this input to the police.

According to the police, the police are not taking any kind of laxity regarding security. Security has been checked on 26 parameters on the occasion of Republic Day.

Anti Drone System and Facial Recognition System have also been installed. On Tuesday itself, posters of suspected terrorists have been put up in many areas of Delhi including the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.