Book on freedom fighters of Odisha released

A book containing sketches of 50 prominent freedom fighters from Odisha was released in the SOA campus on Wednesday coinciding with the country’s 73rd Republic Day.

Written by Prof. Siba Charan Nayak, former Dean of NIT, Rourkela, the book titled ‘Odishara Pachas Swadhinata Sangramee’ and mainly meant for children was released at a function by SOA Vice-chancellor Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mahapatra said children needed to know about Odisha’s freedom fighters like Jayee Rajguru, Baxi Jagabandhu and Baji Rout. He thanked Prof. Nayak for his noble attempt.

Eminent literateur Das Benhur (Prof. Jitendra ath Dash), who attended the program as guest of honour, said the book would serve as a document about freedom fighters of Odisha. ‘It is a book meant for those in the age group of 8 to 18 and it must reach all parents,’ he said.

Prof. Pravat Kumar Padhi, Chairman of IMIT, Cuttack, presided over the function while SOA’s Dean (Student’s Welfare) Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das and Prof. Saroj Mohanty of Institute of Agricultural Sciences addressed the gathering.

Among others, Mr Ashok Basa, Past President of Institution of Engineers, former bureaucrat Mr Rudraprasanna Dwibedi, eminent gynaecologist Dr Manorama Nayak and former Administrative Officer Mr Mihir Dwibedi were present. Mr Brahmananda Mishra, President of Utkal Chamber of Commerce, proposed the vote of thanks.