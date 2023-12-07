7,000 prominent personalities in guest list for inauguration of Ram temple

Amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Ram International Airport here this month, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is finalising guest list for the inauguration of Ram temple and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla here on January 22 next.

Modi will be the chief guest at the January 22 function.

The trust is inviting around 7,000 guests comprising well-known personalities of the country to the consecration ceremony, sources here on Thursday said.

However, there is a possibility of the PM inaugurating the international airport here which is expected to be completed by December 15. He is also schedule to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17.

The invitees for the consecration programmee include saints and religious leaders of different traditions of the country, artists, litterateurs, sports personalities, judges, industrialists, etc.

The Trust is expecting around 3,000 VVIPs including PM Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend the ceremony on January 22.

Sources said the invitations would be sent to prominent cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Chikhalia, Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Arun Govil, industrialists, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata. Invitations will also be sent to retired military officers, scientists, Padmashree and Padma Bhushan awardees.

As per the programmee, Narendra Modi will perform the first aarti of the new idol of Ramlala in the newly-constructed Ram temple in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. 150 Vedic Acharyas are being engaged in the ritual of Pran Pratistha.

Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that a group of Acharyas have been selected under the guidance of Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati of Kashi.

Vedic scholar Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi will be the chief acharya and there will be a group of 150 pundits with him, who will perform various parayans, recitations, yagyas etc. All the rituals will be conducted under the supervision of the famous Vedic scholar Ganeshwar Shastri of Kashi.

On January 17, a grand procession of the immovable idol of Ramlala will be taken out and installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. After that, the process of worship and worship rituals will start from January 18.

After reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on January 22, PM Modi will first go to Jatayu temple. Jatayu is a symbol of the kar sevaks, the sacrificers, who sacrificed their lives for the work of God.

He will offer floral tribute to Jatayu as a representative of them all. After this he will participate in the consecration ceremony before addressing the inaugural address and thereafter take blessings frombthe saints.

After this, the guests from India and abroad will be given darshan of Ram Lalla.