70 PFI activists detained in UP, 2 held

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a statewide drive has detained around 70 activists of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two wanted PFI backed criminals from Varanasi.

Both the arrested PFI activists Parvez Ahmed and Rais Ahmed were absconding since long and UP Police had announced Rs 50,000 award on them separately. They are accused of working to spread the radical ideology of PFI.

Criminal cases under Sections 147, 148, 149, 188,332, 353, 341, of IPC and 7 CLA Act were pending at Chetganj police station in Varanasi and Sections 121-A,153A,295A,109,120-B of IPC and 13 Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act at Adampur police station against both the arrested PFI members.

ADG ARS Naveen said that accused Raees Ahmed, since the time of CAA-NRC, was active in anti-national activities conducted by PFI and was in contact with active members of PFI leaders of Assam and other states.

The ADG said: “Continuous action is being taken in relation to the members associated with the PFI organization.”

The UP ATS on Saturday conducted raids in several districts of the state in search of people associated with the Popular Front of India.

The Government of India banned PFI and its eight affiliated organizations in September 2022 for their subversive activities, promoting and implementing terror-based regressive regime, creating disaffection towards the country in a particular section.