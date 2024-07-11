Over 5 lakh tourists visited lighthouses in the last 3 months: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday that more than five lakh tourists visited lighthouses between April and June.

Chairing a meeting of the stakeholders of the lighthouse tourism in Kerala’s Vizhinjam, the minister said, “More than 500,000 tourists visited the lighthouses between April and June 2024, validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourist hotspots as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“India, with its diverse geography, brings along tremendous opportunities to showcase our dynamic mix of culture, social ethos, and history. Lighthouses, besides acting as marine guidance tools, are also beacons of rich historical accounts with the potential to transform as centres of tourism. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Union government decided to celebrate the lighthouses as symbols of rich maritime heritage by developing and promoting them as tourist destinations,” he said.

The minister reiterated his Ministry’s commitment to rejuvenate the lighthouses to utilise their potential for economic development and celebrate the cultural heritage of India’s coastline.

Sonowal further said the meeting of the stakeholders was a step towards the transformation of the Vizhinjam lighthouse as a major tourist destination with a unique light and sound show. In this direction, a new light-and-sound show as well as other facilities will be developed in Vizhinjam to attract tourists taking into consideration all the aspects of convenience of the visitors, especially the elderly and specially-abled people, he added.

The stakeholders’ meeting is aimed at showcasing the unique tourism potential of lighthouses, emphasising their historical, cultural, and scenic value. It seeks to foster collaboration and partnership among government bodies, tourism agencies, local communities, and private sector stakeholders.

The event also highlighted the potential economic benefits of the lighthouses for the local communities in the form of increased tourism, challenges, and barriers to the promotion of lighthouse tourism, and motivated stakeholders by underscoring the importance and impact of their contributions.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi dedicated 75 lighthouses with tourist facilities in 10 states and Union territories.