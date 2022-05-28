7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as bus plunges into river in Ladakh

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others seriously injured when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok River in Ladakh on Friday, Army officials said.

The accident took place in the Tuktuk sector at around 9 am at a place which is around 25 kilometres from Those in the Nubra region of Leh district.

A party of 26 soldiers was moving in the vehicle from Partapur transit camp for the Siachen to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the mishap occurred.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river, resulting in injuries to all of them, they said.

A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to the field hospital in Partapur.

“Seven of them were declared dead so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured,

Those critically injured have been evacuated by the IAF to the Western Command Hospital at Chandigarh for treatment.

Police have registered an FIR at Nubra saying that the bus JK10-6245 was being driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar carrying soldiers from Nubra to Turtuk met with the accident near Largyab as the driver lost control over the vehicle. The bus rolled down about 90 ft. The injured soldiers were shifted to the field unit at Hunder. Further details were awaited.