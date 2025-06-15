7 people, including toddler, die in 2nd Uttarakhand helicopter crash in 40 days

Uttarakhand on Sunday morning witnessed yet another helicopter crash in Kedarnath Valley, which claimed seven lives, including a 23-month-old child and the pilot. Rescuers were able to recover only two bodies, while the remaining five bodies were charred beyond recognition.

A helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation Company, carrying six devotees and a pilot, from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, crashed at the Gaurikund area early Sunday morning, killing all seven people on board. Among the killed devotees was also a 23-month-old baby girl and her parents from Maharashtra. The deceased have been identified as captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan Pilot from Jaipur; Vikram Rawat a local member of Badr-Kedar Temple Committee and resident of Ukhimath; 66-year old Vinod Devi from Uttar Pradesh; Trishti Singh,19, from Uttar Pradesh; Rajkumar Jaiswal, 41; Shraddha Rajkumar Jaiswal and their 23-month-old daughter from Maharashtra.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) informed that the bodies of the child and four other deceased were recovered, while parts of two other bodies were traced till the time of reporting of this news. Rescue teams, including those of SDRF, NDRF, and local police, were still searching for remaining body parts under inclement weather conditions on the hilltop. According to the officials, the crash occurred as heli was caught in bad weather, due to low visibility on the hills. The pilot tried his best to land at a safe location, but the heli caught fire and was gutted, turning into ashes.

Questions are also being raised as to the timing of helicopter flights being allowed by the administration, as early as around 5.30 am.