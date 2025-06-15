AAIB, Uttarakhand Govt launch probes into Kedarnath heli crash; pilots’ licenses suspended

The crash of Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter (VT-BKA) near Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, which claimed the lives of seven passengers including a pilot and an infant, will be investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). In addition, the Uttarakhand government has ordered a high-level committee to conduct a parallel inquiry.

The licenses of two pilots involved in separate helicopter operations have been suspended for flying in adverse weather conditions, similar to those that led to the fatal crash.

This information was shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which noted that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following the AAIB investigation.

“Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the helicopter crash could be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), as the helicopter was airborne despite poor visibility and heavy cloud cover in the valley entry area. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation by the AAIB,” stated a PIB release.

Meanwhile, two helicopters operated by Trans Bharat Aviation—VT-TBC, flown by Capt Yogesh Grewal (CPL(H)-1453), and VT-TBF, piloted by Capt. Jitender Harjai (CPL(H)-1046)—were also found to be airborne under similarly unsuitable weather conditions. The authorities have suspended the licenses of both pilots for six months.

All seven people aboard the Aryan Aviation helicopter, including the pilot, an infant, and five other passengers, perished in the early morning crash. The helicopter was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it took off at 5:19 AM and reportedly crashed near Gaurikund between 5:30 and 5:45 AM.

Notably, the same helicopter had flown to Kedarnath with the same passengers earlier that morning, departing at 5:10 AM and arriving at the shrine area by 5:18 AM. The back-to-back sorties amid poor visibility in the Kedar Valley have raised serious questions about operational decision-making and weather-related risk assessment.

This incident marks the second major helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s hilly terrain within the last 40 days. In addition, three other helicopters have made emergency landings during the same period due to sudden technical issues. The bodies of the victims were recovered by joint SDRF and NDRF rescue teams after the search operation concluded in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterated that aviation safety is non-negotiable. It emphasized that no operator should undertake flights in violation of weather-related and safety protocols.

The Ministry has issued strict directives to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce all existing regulations with full authority, stressing that discipline in flight operations must be upheld at all costs in view of the sanctity of human life.