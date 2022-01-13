7 Pakistani terrorists killed by security forces in 12 days

With killing of a Pakistani terrorist Babar Bhai in the encounter in Kulgam, the number of highly trained terrorists from across the border killed in Kashmir in the past 12 days has increased to seven.

The police on Thursday identified the terrorist neutralised on Wednesday evening as Babar Bhai of Pakistan. He belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and was active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian and Kulgam.

One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades were recovered from him. Security forces have killed 14 terrorists in 8 operations this year. Out of the 14 terrorists, 7 were from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an Army spokesman said that last evening at about 6 PM, the Security Forces got HUMINT (human intelligence) about presence of terrorists in general area Sehpura, Kulgam. A joint operation of Indian Army and J&K Police was launched. Suspect houses were cordoned, as the security forces were carrying out house to house searches. At about 8.45 PM, while searching a house, a terrorist opened fire with AK and lobbed a grenade.

Since the area and house had civilians, the security forces exercised restraint to first evacuate the civilians. In the process one JKP Constable Rohit Chib was mortally wounded, three soldiers and two civilians were injured.

The injured, including the civilians were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, including evacuation of one of the civilian by Army helicopter. All the injured are stable.

In a subsequent surgical operation, a terrorist was killed. Warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site, he added.