At least 7 patients died allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen supply in Kriti Hospital of Gurugram, located in Sector-56, on Friday night.

Attendants of the deceased created ruckus inside the hospital premises. Some family members also staged protest outside the hospital.

Reportedly the deceaseds’ families approached the police and with their intervention the lives of remaining Covid patients could be saved.

“We have received an information about the incident and a team of police station Sector-56 was rushed to the spot to pacify the aggrieved family members. The reason behind the deaths will be ascertained after an investigation. No complaint has been filed till now,” Sub-Inspector Dalpat Singh, additional station house officer of Sector-56 police station told IANS.

“Around 20 Covid patients were admitted at the hospital. Around 8.00 p.m. on Friday the patients’ conditions started deteriorating and the hospital management didn’t inform us about the shortage of liquid oxygen. Also, doctors at the hospital fled from the spot. Those who were present at the hospital were complaining about vomiting and unconsciousness,” a family member of a patient told mediapersons.

However, some other family members claimed that only after police was informed, oxygen cylinders and doctors could be arranged at the hospital.

“It was a gross negligence on the part of the hospital. Nearly 20 Covid patients were admitted at the hospital without oxygen backup. The doctors at the hospital did not disclose anything about oxygen shortage. Stern action should be initiated against the guilty,” alleged another patient’s family member.

Meanwhile, despite several call attempts and message, nobody from the hospital management was available for the comment.

Gurugram recorded 4,435 Covid-19 cases on Friday. At present, there are 36,693 active cases in the district, out of which 33,998 are in home isolation. The number of recovered soared to 85,765.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths due to Covid were reported on Friday, taking the district’s fatality toll to 476.