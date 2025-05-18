17 of a family including 8 children die in Hyderabad fire tragedy

Seventeen people, including eight children, died in a devastating fire that broke out in a three-storey building near Gulzar House Chowrasta in the Old City area of Hyderabad early this morning.

The blaze began in a jewellery shop on the ground floor of the building, situated in a congested lane leading to the iconic Charminar. Thick smoke spread rapidly to the residential quarters on the first and second floors, leading to deaths due to asphyxiation. All the victims belonged to the same family.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the building’s single, narrow entrance, which was blocked by parked two-wheelers, and the use of inflammable materials within the premises, according to locals and firefighters.

The bereaved family members alleged delays in ambulance response and a lack of oxygen masks, claiming that a seven-year-old child could have been saved with timely medical support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Telangana state government also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed.

The fire broke out in the early hours, and the fire department was alerted at 6:16 am. Local residents were the first to respond, rushing into the smoke-filled building after hearing cries for help. Firefighters rescued 17 people trapped on the first floor.

Fire services officials cited “access constraints” as a major challenge in rescue efforts. A total of 11 vehicles, one firefighting robot, 17 officers, and over 70 personnel were deployed. It took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X:

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.”

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, while announcing the state compensation, said, “The fire might have been caused by a short circuit in the ground-floor shop. The smoke quickly reached the first and second floors, causing the deaths of 17 people.”

Local MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Seventeen members of a family died in this tragic incident. The family had lived in these premises for 125 years. Only two members survived. The DG Fire Services told me that most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation and asphyxiation. Some had even locked themselves in.”

Zahed, one of the first responders returning from morning prayers, said, “There was thick smoke, and we found seven people dead in one room, including four children.”

Grieving relatives confronted GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and MP Anil Kumar Yadav at Osmania Hospital, blaming delayed ambulance response and lack of oxygen support. The children who perished were between one and seven years old.