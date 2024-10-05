61 pc voter turnout recorded in Haryana Assembly polls

Sixty-one per cent voter turnout was recorded in Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday.

The polling held in 90 Assembly constituencies spread across 20,632 polling stations in the state was by and large peaceful.

The voting which began amid adequate security in all these polling stations at 7 am, concluded at 6 pm.

Advertisement

Prominent among the candidates from the BJP whose fate was sealed in the EVMs are Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former state minister Anil Vij. Saini is saffron party’s nominee from Ladwa constituency and Vij from Ambala Cantt seat.

Talking to reporters after exercising his franchise at a polling station under his constituency, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the the BJP would form the government for the third time.

“We are going to form the government for the third time with huge majority. This will be historic,” said Saini.

Key candidates from the Congress whose fates were sealed in the EVMs include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Hooda is the grand old party’s nominee from Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency and Phogat from Julana seat.

The other prominent candidate is former Haryana Deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader, Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan seat.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), till 5 pm, the estimated poll turnout was recorded at 61 per cent.

For convenience for voters, arrangements were made at polling stations, including facilities like water.

Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker was seen voting at a polling station.Striking a pose with her inked finger, she carried the message of importance of participation in the electoral process to the youth.

Later in a post on X, she wrote, ” Got inked.As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters.”

The counting of votes is scheduled to takle place along with Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won 40 seats, followed by Congress 31 and JJP 10.