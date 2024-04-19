60% votes polled in Assam till 3 pm

More than 60 per cent of votes were polled for the five parliamentary seats of Assam in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections till 3 pm on Friday.

Among the five constituencies, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, went to polls today, Jorhat recorded the maximum percentage of votes till 3 pm at 64.84 per cent. From this constituency, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a straight fight with sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi.

The Dibrugarh constituency, from where Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowl is contesting, recorded a voter turnout of 60 per cent, according to the Election Commission India (ECI) data.

