60% votes polled in Assam till 3 pm

Cong’s claim of south being alien territory for BJP is hogwash: Shehzad
Speaking to The Statesman in an exclusive interview, the BJP spokesperson said his party has been responsible to take 25 crore people of the country out of poverty.
The Dibrugarh constituency, from where Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowl is contesting, recorded a voter turnout of 60 per cent, according to the Election Commission India (ECI) data.
More than 60 per cent of votes were polled for the five parliamentary seats of Assam in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections till 3 pm on Friday.
Among the five constituencies, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, went to polls today, Jorhat recorded the maximum percentage of votes till 3 pm at 64.84 per cent. From this constituency, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a straight fight with sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi.
