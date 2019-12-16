The Aligarh Muslim University has been shut down till January 5 after violence erupted in the university late on Sunday night, in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leaving 60 injured.

After the protest, the administration announced closure of the university till January 5.

“About 60 students are being treated at Nehru Medical College Hospital and most of them are with trauma and eye injuries caused by tear gas,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Nisar Ahmad said.

AMU students mounted a violent protest against the police crackdown on students in Jamia Milia in Delhi.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. “Hostels are being evacuated,” he said.

Cops used tear gas shells and lathi-charged students to disperse the mob. Angry policemen were also seen breaking the motorbikes parked outside the AMU campus.

Additional forces have been rushed in from adjoining districts. Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the campus.

According to reports, a large number of students had collected outside the administrative block late on Sunday evening and pelted stones at the police. The protestors shouted abusive slogans against the police.

Efforts to pacify the AMU students by the AMU officials proved futile and the agitationists continued to pelt students.

Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and tear gas to control the situation. Police have sealed all gates to the campus.

Two policemen along with a senior police and several journalists were injured in the violence, according to reports.

Senior police officials have reached the AMU and firing was reported from inside the campus.

Earlier, AMU students vandalized the area at Chungi gate and some vehicles were also set on fire.

Senior police officials in Lucknow were closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to prevent escalation of violence.

Aligarh had been simmering since Friday when the district authorities ordered a shutdown of Internet services in the district.

Meanwhile, scores of Banaras Hindu University students also staged a protest at the Lanka Gate in support of the AMU students.

BHU students from the Left-backed AISA wing, along with other student unions, raised slogans in support of the AMU students.