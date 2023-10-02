6 people including 2 children killed over land dispute in UP

Tension brewed up in Rudrapur area of the district when land dispute led to killing of 6 people including two children and a woman in Fatehpur village on Monday morning.

Police said that first former District Panchayat member Prem Yadav was beaten to death at Lehra Tola of Fatehpur at around 7 in the morning. In retaliation of the incident, the crowd gathered at the door of Satyaprakash Dubey of the accused party and killed Satyaprakash Dubey.

After this, the angry mob also killed two children, a woman and another person, all family members of Satyaprakash.

Senior police officers along with additional forces have rushed to the spot. DM Akhand Pratap Singh and SP Sankalp Sharma have reached the spot and were investigating the incident.

Details are awaited.