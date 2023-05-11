6 killed in road mishaps in UP

Six people including two children going to school were killed while six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Etah and Agra on Thursday morning.

A police report from Etah said that an SUV rammed into a scrap shop near Pilua at around 7 am on Thursday. Due to the high speed of the SUV , three people died on the spot, while one died on way to the district hospital.

Two people have been admitted to the medical college in a critical condition. The deceased and the injured were travelling in the SUV.

The injured in the car are not in a position to speak, due to which it is not clear where the deceased and the injured are from.

Another report from Agra said that a car hit six children waiting for a school bus in village Bas Mahapat Malela on Fatehabad Road, in which two children died on the spot and four were seriously injured.

The injured children have been admitted to GR Hospital for treatment. The villagers caught five people travelling in the car and handed them over to the police. He villagers also blocked the highway in protest against the accident. The deceased chihdren were identified ad Arvind and Preeti.