After 6 days’ trial, man gets life term for raping minor daughter

A court in Amroha condemned a 40-year-old father to life in prison for the rape of his little daughter after procedures concluded in just six days, making it one of the swiftest rape case trials ever.

The father had his teenage daughter impregnated after seven months of sexual abuse.

After the offense was recorded, the judgment was rendered by additional district and sessions judge Avdhesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

The guy was also given a Rs 50,000 fine.

A medical check of the girl was performed after an FIR was filed on June 14 and it was discovered that she was seven months pregnant.

When the girl experienced several difficulties and was transferred to a hospital, the occurrence was discovered.

After that, her brother went to the police and reported his father. He said that while other family members were away, the victim’s father would be raped.

(with inputs from IANS)