6.3 magnitude Earthquake hits Nepal; 5.7 magnitude tremors felt in Delhi-Noida

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Lucknow and other regions on Wednesday at around 2.00 AM.

National Center for Seismology tweeted, Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.

As per reports, the earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR was of 5.7 magnitude.

Nepal is depicted to be the epicenter of the Earthquake where the magnitude of the Earthquake was 6.3.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

