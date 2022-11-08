Follow Us:
  6.3 magnitude Earthquake hits Nepal; 5.7 magnitude tremors felt in Delhi-Noida

As per reports, the earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR was of 5.7 magnitude. Nepal is depicted to be the epicenter of the Earthquake where the magnitude of the Earthquake was 6.3.

SNS | Noida | November 9, 2022 2:11 am

Photo: Twitter/NCS_earthquake

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Lucknow and other regions on Wednesday at around 2.00 AM.

National Center for Seismology tweeted, Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

