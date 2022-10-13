5th South Asian GEO India-2022 to begin in Jaipur tomorrow

The three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022, will begin here tomorrow. At the conference, delegates will share the latest research on improved production of natural gas and oil.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the conference to be attended by over 100 experts from across India and other countries including the US, Norway and the European Central.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, CMD of ONGC and its patron, told reporters on Thursday that GEO India conference has grown in stature in the last 15 years as an international conference.

S N Chitnis, Executive Director in ONGC said over 200 technical papers will be presented in the conference.

Experts like Justin Murphy, Zaheer Ibrahim, Charles Boyette from the USA, Desikan Sundararajan from Norway along with industry experts from India will share their cutting-edge research and technology at the conference, according to the organziers.

Another important aspect of this conference is the Students’ program where students of geosciences will be exposed to the professional nuances of the petroleum industry to groom them into future Energy Soldiers of the fastest growing-developing nation, which is hungry for energy.