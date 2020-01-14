Development, followed by the economic situation, remain the main issues of Delhi’s voters ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, according to the IANS-CVoter poll survey.

The survey found 58.1 per cent want development to remain as the most important issue in the Assembly elections.

The report also highlighted that 28 per cent were concerned about the economic issues the country has been facing currently followed by 8.1 per cent people voting for security issues and 5.8 per cent people voting for other issues.

To another question in the survey over whom they hold responsible for development and other issues, 16.1 per cent of the respondents held the Delhi government responsible, followed by the Central government selected by 11.9 per cent people.

A total of 10 per cent believed that the local legislator was responsible for the development and other issues in their area while 7.8 per cent people held the Chief Minister accountable for the same.

Meanwhile, only 3.9 per cent held the Prime Minister accountable for development and other issues while only 0.6 per cent people held the local parliamentarian accountable for the same.

The survey, carried across Delhi’s urban, semi-urban and rural areas, had a sample size of 2,326 people.