57 cybercrime stations to be opened in UP covering all 75 districts

Given the increasing cases of cybercrime in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has taken a big decision to open cybercrime police stations in 57 more districts of the state.

With this decision, the state will now have a total of 75 cyber police stations – one in each district.

This proposal was approved in the state cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At present, cybercrime police stations are present in all 18 divisional headquarters of the state.

Till now, an IG-level officer used to look after these police stations, but after the establishment of cybercrime stations in all the districts, Superintendent of Police will take up the responsibility.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said given the increasing number of cybercrimes in the state, the need for cyber police stations was felt in all the 75 districts.

The expenditure burden on the government to open and run these 57 cyber police stations is estimated to be more than Rs 127 crore.

Giving information about the current situation of cybercrime in the state, he said that UP was at the top — in terms of conviction in cybercrime.

The national conviction rate in cybercrime cases is 46.5 per cent, whereas in UP, it was 87.8 per cent. So far, there have been 838 convictions in the state, whereas Madhya Pradesh, which is at second place, has had only 59 convictions.

As many as 7,122 criminal arrests have been made in the state, while 2,582 criminal arrests have been made in Maharashtra. A total 10,117 cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

In another decision, the state government has approved establishment of an Advanced Paediatric Centre in SGPGI, Lucknow.

Under this, a 575-bed Advanced Paediatric Centre will be established in PGI in two phases. Its cost has been estimated at Rs 199 crore. A total 308 beds will be built in the first phase and 12 departments are being included in this.

The Chief Minister has directed that its construction should be completed in 18 months.

Giving a big relief to advocates, the government has also approved the proposal to increase the Advocate Welfare Fund by Rs 100 crore.

The Finance Minister said on the death of any advocate, his family will be helped by this fund. Earlier this amount was Rs 1.5 lakh, which was increased to Rs 5 lakh. At present this fund is worth Rs 200 crore, the target is to take it to Rs 500 crore.