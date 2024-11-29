56 drug samples identified as NSQ

The Central Drugs Laboratories identified 56 drug samples to be not of standard quality (NSQ), while State Drugs Testing Laboratories 34 drugs samples during the month of October, said Union Health Ministry on Friday.

As per routine regulatory surveillance activity the list of NSQ and spurious drugs are being displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal on a monthly basis.

Pointing out that the identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters, it said, “The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market.”

The Health Ministry also informed that three drug samples picked by Bihar Drugs Control Authority were identified as spurious drugs.

These drugs were made by unauthorised and unknown manufacturers, using brand names owned by other companies and investigation is being initiated in the matter, it added.

The name of the drugs identified to be NSQ were not disclosed.