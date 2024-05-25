54 % voting in sixth phase of LS polls in UP amid severe heat wave conditions

An estimated 54 % of 2.70 crore voters have used their franchise in the sixth phase of polling in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday , amid severe heat wave conditions.

This could be the lowest polling percentage in this elections in UP as in earlier phases the voting was recorded between 58 % to 60%.

Except reports of minor brawls between supporters of BJP and INDI alliance in Azamgarh, Basti, Machlishahar, Phulpur and Ambedkarnagar, the polling was peaceful.

Advertisement

In the early hours , reports also poured in over malfunctioning of EVMs which led to delay in starting the polling in several booths .

Voters reached the polling station hours before the voting started at 7AM to avoid the heat wave. But the polling turned dull as the sun rose.

A voter aged 65 died due to heat stroke in Shravasti , while a booth officer was admitted to the hospital in Basti.

ECI officials here said that the voting was 52.02 % at 5PM and in next one hour it could reach to just to 54 %.

A total of 162 candidates fate were sealed in the EVMs in the sixth phase polls in the state.

Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, TMC candidate Laliteshpati Tripathi from Bhadoi and Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat were the prominent candidates in the fray in this phase .

Along with 14 Lok Sabha seat, EC also held by-election of Gansadi assembly segment in Balrampur district. The polling percentage till 5PM was 49.33% in the assembly by-election.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Saturday that polling was completed in a peaceful note.

Among the 162 Lok Sabha candidates, 23 % had criminal cases against them while 36% are Crorepatis.

The seats in the sixth phase are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti,Dumariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machlishahar (SC) and Bhadoi.

CEO said live webcasting had been done at more than 50 percent polling places (14,480 polling places), which were supervised at all three levels by District Election Officer, Chief Electoral Officer and Election Commission of India. Apart from the above, arrangements for videography have also been made at 5,057 polling places.

In the sixth phase, a total of 293 model polling stations and 86 women, 52 disabled and 63 youth personnel managed polling stations had been created.

According to ECI , voting in UP in 14 Lok Sabha seats was 12.33% toll 9AM and rose to 27.06 % at 11AM, 37.23% at 1PM, 43.95% at 3PM and 52.02 % at 5PM.

At 5PM , 49.30 percent voting was recorded in Allahabad seat, 59.53 percent voting in Ambedkar Nagar, 54.20 percent voting on Azamgarh, 55.03 percent voting in Basti, 50.67 percent voting in Bhadohi, 50.62 percent voting in Dumriyaganj, 52.65 percent voting on Jaunpur, 52.86 percent voting in Lalganj, 52.10 percent voting in Machhilishahr, 46.80 percent voting in Phulpur, 49.65 percent voting in Pratapgarh, 51.11 percent voting in Sant Kabir Nagar, 50.71 percent voting in Shravasti and 53.60 percent voting in Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.