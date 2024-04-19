50.27 % voter turnout in first phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

About 50.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan till 5:30 pm on Friday.

A total of 2.54 crore electors exercised their franchise in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state where 114 contestants, including Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav, are in the poll fray.

The polling, which began in 24,370 polling stations at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur faced the ballot in the first phase in the state.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on all 12 seats, the Congress has allied with the CPI(M) on the Sikar seat, and the BSP on all 12 seats. Besides, 24 other political parties’ candidates are among the contestants. Altogether, 102 male candidates and 12 females are trying their luck in the first phase.

An official said 76,962 police personnel, including home guards and RAC jawans, have been deployed besides 175 companies of the Central Police Force for free and fair polls, and to maintain law and order in the state.