5 monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam; one arrested

Five ‘exotic’ monkeys and a wallaby were recovered while being smuggled into Assam’s Kamrup district, and a person was arrested in connection, Forest officials said on Thursday

On Wednesday night, a team led by North Kamrup Division Range Officer Sangeeta Rani Singha intercepted an Innova vehicle in Hajo and seized six cages containing the animals after receiving a tip.

One individual was apprehended, while another fled.

Forest and wildlife officers continued their search and interrogation of the detainee in order to learn where the animals came from and where they were going.

As Mizoram, Manipur, and other northeastern states are being used as corridors, forest officers in southern Assam have retrieved several rare species smuggled from Myanmar.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland share a 1,643-kilometer unfenced border with Myanmar.

(with inputs from IANS)