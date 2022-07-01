5 killed as truck rams into e-rickshaw in UP

Five persons were killed when a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw here on Friday morning.

Three further people who suffered from serious injuries have been sent for medical attention to Lucknow.

On the route between Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the tragedy happened.

According to police sources, the collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. when a truck traveling from Prayagraj plowed into an e-rickshaw carrying eight people as it was headed toward the Anrod village region in Kotwali Dehat.

According to Somen Barma, Sultanpur’s superintendent of police, a loud explosion-like noise was heard, and residents hurried outside to see the e-rickshaw had been reduced to a pile of rubble.

When a police squad arrived on the scene, they had to cut through the gas using gas cutters before they could remove five bodies.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

