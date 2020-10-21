Five terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed on Tuesday in two separate encounters with security forces in the Hakripora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and Melhoora of Shopian.

Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed that 3 terrorists have been eliminated and 3 AK47 rifles recovered from them.

Police said two HM terrorists have been killed in Shopian.

The three LeT terrorists were involved in attacking a CRPF patrol party injuring one jawan on Monday.

Joint teams of Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned the areas after inputs snout presence of these terrorists in the two villages. The encounter broke out when the terrorists fired at the security forces.

Meanwhile, the J&K DGP Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Atul Goel and SSP Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary visited the family of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf at Chanapora. They conveyed heartfelt condolences and assured all help to his family.

The Inspector was shot dead by terrorists on Monday night.