5-day Management Development Programme to be held in Jammu from Sept 9

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu (IIM Jammu) is organising a transformative 5-day residential Management Development Programme (MDP) from September 9 to 13.

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions including Presidents and Vice Presidents of District Panchayats/Block Panchayat Samitis, Heads of Gram panchayats (s) and various Panchayat officials from across 11 states and UTs viz. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Jammu and Kashmir will be participating in this upcoming MDP.

The MDP aims to enhance the leadership, management and governance skills of the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Advertisement

The five–day intensive programme will cover various aspects of leadership, management and ethics, resource mobilisation and convergence, Rural Innovation, effective management of projects and Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc.

Participants will benefit from expert–led sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions designed to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to lead their communities more effectively.

A key focus of the programme is on augmenting Own Source Revenue (OSR), which is essential for attaining financial sustainability and transforming Panchayats into “Saksham” (capable) Panchayats. By strengthening their financial independence, Panchayats can better address local needs and drive rural development.

As Panchayats are the grassroots level agencies responsible for providing basic amenities and governance to the rural population, their elected representatives and officials are extremely important stakeholders in fulfilling constitutionally mandated duties and making the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) a reality. Recognizing their crucial role, the MDP is aimed at enhancing their capabilities for serving their communities better.

It is expected that this programme will significantly contribute to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of local governance in India and facilitate accelerated development and improved quality of life for citizens in rural areas. The initiative shows the commitment of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to strengthen local governance and empowering Panchayats for better service delivery at the grassroots.