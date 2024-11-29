5.5 lakh candidates to appear for 4,002 police constables posts in J&K

Reflecting the high levels of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, 5,59,135 candidates are set to appear for the police constable exam for 4,002 posts in the Union Territory (UT), which will be held over three days on 1, 8, and 22 December.

Chairperson of the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) Indu Kanwal Chib said the examination will continue till 8 December.

She said the Constables (Executive, Armed & SDRF) exams would be held on 1 December at 856 centres across the districts, with 2,62,863 candidates set to appear in the UT. Jammu district will have the highest number of candidates, with 54,296 examinees appearing from there.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting with the Civil Administration and Police Department on Friday to take stock of the preparations made by Deputy Commissioners for the Constable selection exams conducted by the SSRB.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to make adequate arrangements in terms of the deployment of staff, including observers, supervisors, invigilators, and other personnel.

He urged the Deputy Commissioners to visit as many exam centres as possible and set up teams led by senior officers in the district administration to oversee all exam centres in their respective districts.

He also emphasised the need to prevent any incidents of copying or malpractice and instructed the deployment of sufficient security personnel at each centre in the district.

He inquired about the arrangements made for the delivery of both sensitive and non-sensitive exam materials to the exam centres. He also enjoined them to personally monitor the entire process until the OMR sheets are sent back to the SSRB by the police department.

SSRB Chairperson Indu Kanwal Chib informed the meeting that 1,67,609 candidates for the Constable (Telecommunication) posts will appear for exams on 8 December, while 1,28,663 candidates are set to take the Constable (Photographer) exams on 22 December.

The Chairperson also gave a brief about the materials dispatched by the board and other arrangements made by them. It was revealed that for the first time, male and female gazetted officers have been deployed at each centre as ‘Frisking Supervisors’ besides ensuring videography of the exams to ensure transparency in the conduct of the exam.