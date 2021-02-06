Over 5 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the country-wide Covid-19 vaccination exercise, even as the active caseload slid further to 1.51 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Friday evening since the mass inoculation drive began on 16 January, according to provisional data provided by the health ministry, India, meanwhile, reported 12,408 new infections in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to 1,08,02,591, health officials said.

As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,51,460 active cases as of 8 a.m. Friday after 15,853 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,04,80,455 persons have been discharged so far. The recovery rate has increased to 97.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 120 more Covid19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,823. The country’s daily death count has also remained below the 300-mark for more than a month now, the Ministry data showed.

Fourteen states/UTs have reported no deaths in the last 24 hours, the data revealed.

The government also told Parliament on Friday that the country is witnessing a sustained decline in the number of infections reported daily since the peak in midSeptember 2020.

“Although high in absolute terms, India has managed to restrict the morbidity to 7,801 cases per million population, which is far lower than other similarly affected countries,” Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. 2 Covid-linked deaths in Bengal: Bengal today registered 194 fresh Covid cases, with 2 deaths linked to the infection.

The state’s total Covid case count is 5,70,981 with the toll at 10,201 while there are 4,992 active cases.