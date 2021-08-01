Over 49cr vax. supplied to states/UTs ; 3cr doses unutilised : Centre

Amid allegations from Opposition parties that the central government is not supplying adequate vaccines to states, the centre has sought to reply that over 49.49 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and a further 8,04,220 are in the pipeline.

The statement comes in the wake of allegations by Opposition leaders such as Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the centre is not supplying adequate vaccines to the states to combat the pandemic and avert the impact of a possible third wave.

Rebutting the allegations, the central government has informed that over 49.49 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far but of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 46,70,26,662 doses (as per the data available at 8 a.m. on Sunday), an official statement said.

Asserting its commitment to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the Centre on Sunday said It said that over 3 crores (3,00,58,190) unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered.

Earlier today, retorting to allegations by Rahul Gandhi that July is gone but the vaccine shortage hasn’t, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, had said that over 13 crore vaccines have been administered in July and the vaccination drive will get more accelerated from August.

He assured Rahul that there is no lack of vaccines but allegedly a lack of maturity in him that led him to level such allegations at the central government. Mandaviya further asked Rahul to feel proud of India and health workers’ achievement that concerns administering over 13 crore vaccines in July.

The central government, in its issued statement, said, “The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.”

…With IANS inputs