46 hostels sanctioned under PM-AJAY scheme

Under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, a total number of 46 hostels have been sanctioned for 5185 beneficiaries and an amount of Rs 126.30 crores has been sanctioned.

Being implemented since 2021-22, the scheme broadly has three components namely (i) ‘Adarsh Gram’, (ii) ‘Grants-in-aid for District/State-level Projects for Socio-Economic betterment of Scheduled Caste (SC) Communities’ and (iii) ‘Hostel’.

The objectives and role of the Scheme include improving socio-economic developmental indicators by ensuring adequate infrastructure and requisite services in the SC dominated villages, reducing poverty of the SC communities by generation of additional employment opportunities through skill development, income generating schemes and other initiatives and increasing literacy and encouraging enrolment of SCs in schools and higher educational institutions by providing adequate residential facilities in quality institutions, as well as residential schools where required, especially in the aspirational districts/ SC dominated blocks and elsewhere in India.

This information was provided by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.