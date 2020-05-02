At least 44 people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Delhi’s Kapashera, have tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The building was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive for COVID-19 infection on April 18.

It is reported that the authorities had sealed the area and collected samples of 175 people in the locality on April 20 and 21.

According to a report in NDTV, of the total samples, the results of 67 people arrived today and 44 people tested positive. The delay in test results have raised concerns over the possibility of new cases in the area as asymptomatic people may have transferred the infection to others.

Meanwhile, Kapashera is close to the Gurugram border, raising concerns further. Gurugram has reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of such cases in the city to 63.

Three cases were reported in Dundehera village near Kapashera on Friday. Two persons associated with finance company came in contact with the virus-infected Delhi residents and another person, who was tested positive for the disease is an employee of Delhi health department.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 68 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi have tested positive for novel Coronavirus taking the total cases in the paramilitary force to 127 across the country, including one death.

All the 68 jawans, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are attached to the CRPF 31st Battalion based in east Dehi’s Mayur Vihar. With this, the total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122.

Delhi is among the worst-hit states with 3,738 cases and 61 COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier today, state health minister Satyendar Jain had said that all the 11 districts in the national capital will stay in ‘red zone’ till May 17.

A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district.

The Health Ministry had on Thursday finalised the list of containment zones and divided the states and districts into different categories according to the COVID-19 situation in these areas.

As per the list, 130 districts fall under the Red Zone, 284 in the Orange Zone and 319 in Green Zone.

After consulting the state governments and the chief secretaries of the states, the health ministry has decided to put all metro cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, in the Red Zone. The Red Zone cities also include Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

All districts of Delhi have been included in the Red Zone category. Maharashtra, the most affected state, has the highest number of Red Zones – 14 districts – among all states.

In Tamil Nadu, 12 districts fall under the Red Zones, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal while nine each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan has eight Red Zones.