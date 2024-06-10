4 pilgrims from Raj die in J-K terror attack; CM expresses condolences

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of nine people.

He expressed his deep condolences to the family of four pilgrims from Chomu town near Jaipur in the state who lost their lives in the incident.

He prayed to God for the peace of the souls of the deceased and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

Sharma said the state government stands with the families of the deceased and the injured in this hour of grief and all possible assistance will be provided to them.

He has instructed the officials to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and keep a constant watch on the matter. Along with this, he has also asked them to ensure other arrangements, including sending bodies of the deceased to their families.

On Sunday evening, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the pilgrims traveling in a bus in Reasi due to which the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch.