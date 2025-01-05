4-lane traffic to be released in 15 days on Banihal bypass on Jammu-Srinagar highway: Gadkari

Tackling the traffic bottleneck, 4-lane traffic will be released in the next 15 days on the newly constructed 2.35 kms road to bypass the Banihal town on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Announcing this on Sunday, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari posted pictures of the highway and wrote on X; “In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed a 4-lane, 2.35 km bypass to Banihal town at an cost of Rs. 224.44 crore. Strategically located on the Ramban–Banihal section of NH-44, the bypass features 4 viaducts spanning 1,513 meters and 3 culverts, effectively addressing the persistent bottleneck caused by roadside markets and shops”.

“Initially, 2-lane traffic will be released and 4-lane traffic shall be released after junction development within 15 days”.

“This critical infrastructure ensures unhindered traffic flow, significantly reducing travel time and congestion for both tourists and defence vehicles en route to the Kashmir Valley. Beyond improving regional connectivity, the bypass strengthens national security logistics and enhances tourism prospects in the region”, Gadkari said.

He further wrote “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, this transformative project contributes to economic growth while elevating Jammu & Kashmir’s status as a premier tourist destination”.