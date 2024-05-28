4 killed in Mizoram as Cyclone Remal creates havoc in northeast

Gutsy winds accompanied with rains continued to create havoc across the northeast region with Cyclone Remal claiming four lives in Mizoram on Tuesday.

According to latest reports, four people were killed and a child was rescued after a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl’s Melthum and Hlimen border after Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across Mizoram.

Many other workers, reportedly all non-tribals, are feared dead as search operation to retrieve the workers trapped is underway. The quarry collapse also destroyed several houses nearby.

Advertisement

Power supply in most of the states have been snapped for more than 12 hours.

The Assam government has instructed all the disaster management agencies to be on alert with the rain and wind predicted to continue till June 1. The fishing and ferry services have been suspended in the river Brahmaputra and all its tributaries.

On Monday night, winds of speed 70-80 km swept across the region disrupting communication services and uprooting trees at several areas of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tweeted about government readiness to tackle the situation.

In the neighbouring Meghalaya, the government has announced the closure of the school.

The decision follows a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, attended by top officials, including the chief secretary and additional chief secretary on May 27.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the meeting.

Instructions were issued to all Deputy Commissioners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and educational staff amid the cyclonic storm alert.

In Tripura also the government has issued a red alert and has instructed disaster management agencies to be ready to tackle any eventuality.