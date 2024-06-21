4 killed in a bus accident in Himachal’s Shimla district

Four persons were killed and three others were left injured in a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus accident near Jubbal in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The deceased include the bus driver and the conductor of the ill-fated bus that fell into the gorge near Chauri Kainchi at 6.45 am near Kuddu in Jubbal area of Shimla district.

Advertisement

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said that the bus was enroute Kuddu to Diltari when the tragic accident occurred.

There were a total seven persons travelling in the bus including the driver and the bus conductor, he said, adding that a preliminary inquiry has been ordered.

The accident claimed four lives and three other people sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at the Civil Hospital Rohru.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the tragedy.

The Governor and Chief Minister have extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, stating that their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and assuring them of all possible support. They also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of the Transport Department, said that after receiving information about the unfortunate incident, the local administration provided full support and relief to the affected families.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. Agnihotri also directed to ensure best possible medical care to the injured.