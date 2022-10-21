4 days on, no case against ACP’s daughter who rammed into parking attendant

A 34-year-old man was rammed by the daughter of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted in a Delhi Police by her car. The accident, which took place at Saket Mall late on October 16 night, left the man, who is a parking attendant, seriously injured.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital and the information was passed to the Saket Police Station. A police team reached the mall and inspected the spot, but allegedly no case was registered in the matter since the case pertained to a senior police official.

It was only after four days that the matter came to light and on the instruction of a senior police official a case was registered at the Saket police station after the initial inquiry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Chandan Choudhary said the injured identified as Ramashish Kumar is a resident of Pilanji village, Sarojini Nagar, and works in the parking lot of Saket Mall. He said the speeding car driven by a girl hit him from behind.

Though the local police were informed about the accident well in time, no action was taken in the matter despite the fact that the entire incident is recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

It’s said the matter was not even informed to the senior officers of the district police. Police officials attributed the delay to the indecision of the victim who wanted to discuss the matter with his family before filing his complaint. Investigation into the case is on.