Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday states reporting a large number of new Covid-19 cases must take proactive measures to stop a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi made the comments during a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states with high Covid-19 positivity rates and reviewed measures to tackle the evolving threat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala to review the Covid situation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the increase in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern. He said that the states reporting a higher number of cases should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave. “It is necessary to take effective steps to prevent the third wave,” Modi emphasized.

The Prime Minister said, “We have to move forward with a focused strategy of Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccine. We have to pay special attention to micro-containment zones. Equal focus should be given to the districts reporting high positivity rate or a high number of cases.”

He told the chief ministers that funds are being made available to all the states for upgrading their health infrastructure and other needs. “The Central government has also approved an emergency Covid response package of more than Rs 23,000 crores,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that the rising Covid-19 cases across the world are a warning sign for India to not take the threat lightly. Reiterating his concern over unmasked tourists flocking to towns and cities, the Prime Minister said the administration must remind citizens that Covid-19 is not yet over.

PM Modi also asked each of these six states to complete the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA ) oxygen plants projects that had been allocated. “I have been informed that of the 332 PSA plants allocated to your states to combat the Covid-19 threat, only 53 have been commissioned,” PM Modi highlighted. “I request every state to complete all the PSA plants that have been assigned on an emergency basis.”