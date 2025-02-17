37 lifers to walk free in Jharkhand after Sentence Review Board nod

In a significant step towards prison reform and social rehabilitation, the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, approved the release of 37 life-term convicts after a detailed review of their cases.

The decision came during the board’s 33rd meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residential office on Kanke Road, Ranchi, where both new and previously rejected cases were reconsidered with fresh perspective and caution.

During the meeting, a total of 103 cases were scrutinised, with a focus on understanding the nature of each convict’s crime, judicial pronouncements, and opinions from district police superintendents, jail authorities, and probation officers. Chief Minister Soren emphasised that the decision to release must be guided by both compassion and responsibility, ensuring that every step taken reflects the state’s commitment to humane justice.

Stressing the importance of successful reintegration, Mr Soren directed officials to verify the social, economic, and familial backgrounds of the convicts set for release. He instructed the Inspector General of Prisons to maintain a comprehensive track record of the released individuals and ensure continuous monitoring of their activities. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that those rejoining society are provided with income-generating opportunities and linked with welfare schemes so that their lives take a positive turn,” the Chief Minister remarked, underscoring the state’s approach towards reform rather than punishment.

The high-level meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Home, Prisons & Disaster Management Principal Secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, IG Prisons Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, and other key officers involved in the rehabilitation process.

The release of these 37 prisoners signals a new dawn, not only for those stepping back into society but also for Jharkhand’s evolving approach to justice — one that believes in redemption and the transformative power of second chances. As the state takes this compassionate yet vigilant step, it sends a clear message that even after years behind bars, hope and humanity can still open the door to a new life.