36 killed as overcrowded ill maintained bus falls into 150-metre deep gorge in Almora

Overcrowding and poor maintenance of an ill-fated bus resulted in a mishap that killed more than 36 persons on Monday morning near Marchula in Almora, more than 250 kilometres from Dehradun.

The 33-seater bus carrying 63 passengers broke its axle at a sharp turn, Kupi Band, and skidded into 150 meters 150-meter-deep gorge.

The Uttarakhand government confirmed the 36 deaths after the bus fell into the gorge along river Geet Jagir near Marchula in the district Almora, more than 250 kilometers from Dehradun, the state capital. Among the deceased, 28 died on the spot while eight others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital during treatment.

Most of the passengers were part of a marriage party from the Naini Danda area. Officials said the overcrowded bus UK-12 PA0061 belonging the state’s one of the oldest transport associations Garhwal Motor Owners Union (GMOU) Ltd.

Officials said the ill-fated 33-seater private bus was carrying 63 passengers when the accident occurred early Monday morning. The over 15-year-old bus of ‘Users Group’ plunged into the gorge as the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn at a steeply sharp ‘Kupi Band’ at Marchula as the axle broke down.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. The bus was going from Naini Danda in Pauri to Ramnagar via Almora carrying mostly members of a marriage party. According to the Almora district administration, the death of the 36 passengers was confirmed but the toll might go up as 27 of the injured admitted to the nearby Dewayal and Ramnagar government hospitals are in critical condition. Three passengers with severe skull injuries were airlifted to the AIIMs Rishikesh.

In his condolence message, PM Narendra Modi said, “My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the road accident and wish speedy recovery for the injured. Local administration is making all efforts for relief and rescue of the victims under the supervision of the state government.”

President Draupadi Murmu wrote in her condolence message on X-twitter: “The news of the deaths of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. My extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the horrifying road accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora. Several persons have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured” wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his X-twitter account.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “The bus accident in Almora is extremely saddening. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Delhi at the time of the accident, suspended all his official engagements and flew straight to the accident site in Almora. Following direction from the chief minister, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer Enforcement of the Pauri-Almora region was suspended by the district administration with immediate effect.

Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and one lakh to the injured passengers. He ordered Commissioner Kumaon Division Deepak Rawat to conduct a magisterial inquiry in the incident and ensure that no guilty persons or officials are spared.

“The death of 36 passengers was confirmed as the rescue operation was going on by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Disaster Management Department, and the police. The injured have been admitted to the Ramanagar government hospital. Three persons with serious head injuries were airlifted to AIIMs Rishikesh,” informed Deepak Rawat.

Rawat stated that the Assistant Regional Transport Officer of the Pauri-Almora region was suspended with immediate effect while action will be taken against other employees and officials if found guilty in the probe. He added that if needed more injured persons will be airlifted to the AIIMs or other higher medical centers. On the other hand, officials informally claimed that casualties are likely to be 38.

Meanwhile chief minister has himself taken to the driver’s seat to monitor the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims in the Almora bus accident. He spoke to the DM Almora to take stock of the situation himself and deployed Dehradun district magistrate Savin Bansal in Almora as an additional hand to monitor the situation in person in support of the Almora district administration.