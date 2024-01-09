35K artists will perform in state during Ram Lalla consecration: UP Tourism Minister

Over 35,0000 artists will be performing in the religious gatherings in Ayodhya and other places in Uttar Pradesh from Makar Sankranti to Holi.

Famous bhajan singers including Anoop Jalota, Anuradha Podwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and A R Rahman will give their performances in Ayodhya.

During the consecration ceremony, a world record will be created by collective blowing of 1,111 conch shells.

Stories on Shri Ram will be narrated by storytellers from India and abroad. Ramlila on the epic Ramayana will be staged by artists from Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia.

State Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Tuesday that from January 14 to March 24, the entire state will bask in the ‘bhajan-kirtans'(devotional songs) in all the temples and religious places in rural and urban areas.

During the period, apart from Ram Katha discourse, Ramayana, Sundar Kand, and cultural programmes will be organised. In this event, the cooperation of Mahila Mangal Dal, ANM, Asha, and Anganwadi workers will be taken in a big way.

The Tourism Minister, while giving information about the preparations, said along with the 25 major sites of Ayodhya, Bhajan Kirtan and ‘Sunderkand’ will be recited in about 1200 temples by the Culture Department in the state.

“There will be a cultural gathering of about 35,000 artists in this entire event and about 500 artists will perform every day,” he said.

Singh informed that various other activities will also be organised during this period. Apart from a cultural art boat trip on the Saryu River, displaying the art of eminent artists of the country and abroad, a Kavi Sammelan will also be organised.

He said that during the Festival of Lights on January 22, the day of Ram Lalla’s consecration, diyas will be lit in about 5 crore houses in rural and urban areas of the state.

The Tourism Minister said the Ram Charan Paduka Yatra on the Ram Gaman Path, will start from Chitrakoot (Bharat-Koop) and pass through Kaushambi-Manjhanpur, Prayagraj-Shringverpur , Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, to reach Ayodhya (Nandi Gram).

Apart from this, Sarayu Aarti will be organised at all the ghats, guided by scholars who have been invited from Kashi to train others.