35 passengers injured after two Kerala public transport buses collide

Around 35 passengers travelling in two state-owned Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) buses were injured when the buses collided near Peravur in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday.

One bus was travelling from Mananthavady to Payyanur and the other bus was going to Mananthavady.

While the condition of one passenger was reported to be serious, the others suffered mild injuries.

The accident took place on a narrow stretch of the main road and the area had reported heavy rainfall.

The locals first started the rescue operations and soon came the Fire department and the Police who were able to take the injured to nearby hospitals in the locality.

Preliminary assessments suggest that reduced visibility due to the rain might have contributed to the collision. The impact of the crash severely damaged the front of one of the buses.

In another tragic accident, five first-year MBBS students at Kerala’s Alappuzha Medical College hospital died, after the car they were travelling in hit a state-owned Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) passenger bus, near here Monday night, police said.

The deceased victims include Mohammed, Muhasin, Ibrahim, Devanand and Shreedeep.

The incident occurred after 9 p.m. when the Tavera car, which according to eyewitnesses, was travelling at high speed skidded and hit the KSRTC bus which was travelling from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam.

The eyewitness said the car was cut open and threw the medical students out.

Three medical students died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital.

Two other medical students are now admitted in the same hospital and the condition of one of them is reportedly critical.

Reports indicate that 10 students were travelling in the car.

The Alappuzha Municipal Vice-Chairman P. S. M. Hussain, according to the locals, said the car was overtaking a vehicle and then when it applied the brake it skidded and hit the bus coming from the opposite direction.

The medical students were reported to be on their way to Kochi.

“We are waiting for the CCTV visuals as the accident took place at a place where CCTV is placed,” said Hussain.

The bus driver reported that the car was at a high speed and despite his best efforts to avoid the head-on collision, it was not possible.

The Tavera car has been completely damaged.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The Police and the Motor Vehicles Department have commenced a probe into the accident.